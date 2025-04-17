Jennifer Lopez set to star in movie adaptation of best-selling thriller!

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez is set to help bring the best-selling thriller The Last Mrs. Parrish to the big screen in a buzzy movie adaptation!

On Thursday, Deadline revealed that the 55-year-old multi-hyphenate is on board to star in the film version of Liv Constantine's hit novel.

Lopez will be joined by Oscar-winning filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, who will direct the flick, along with screenwriters Andrea Berloff and John Gatins.

The Last Mrs. Parrish, which has sold over one million copies, follows a cunning con artist named Amber Patterson, who befriends a wealthy Connecticut couple in order to infiltrate the high society they occupy.

But as Amber's plan unfolds, dark secrets turn things upside down, setting the stage for an addictive and unpredictable tale.

This isn't the only popular book Lopez is helping bring to the screen, as her production company has also secured the rights to adapt the viral Emily Henry romance Happy Place.

The On the Floor singer will not star in the Netflix adaptation, instead serving as an executive producer.