Jennifer Lopez spends time with Ben Affleck's daughter Violet despite divorce chatter

Southampton, New York - Jennifer Lopez has continued to spend time away from her husband, Ben Affleck, in the Hamptons, but this time, she was joined by her stepdaughter!

Jennifer Lopez spent the weekend with her stepdaughter, Violet Affleck (c.), in the Hamptons. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

As Ben and Jen continue to fend off split rumors, the 54-year-old singer was spotted with 18-year-old Violet Affleck on a bike ride in the Hamptons on Sunday, per PEOPLE.

The outlet reported that J. Lo was "all smiles" for the ride, which also included a few of her friends.

A day earlier, Violet, the eldest daughter of Ben and ex Jennifer Garner, was again spotted with her stepmom as the two went shopping in Southampton.

"They both seem so happy to be spending this time together and are just enjoying the moment," a source told PEOPLE.

The family outings sure seem like a good sign for the state of Bennifer's marriage, but their continued time apart has still stirred speculation of an imminent divorce.

With Jennifer on the East Coast, Ben has been busy with work in California, and the two recently raised eyebrows by putting their shared mansion on the market.