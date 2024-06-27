Jennifer Lopez reunites with Ben Affleck after solo vacay

Beverly Hills, California - Jennifer Lopez was spotted pulling up to Ben Affleck's office after jetting off to Europe solo !

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (l.) were spotted together for the first time in weeks amid divorce rumors. © MOMODU MANSARAY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After the 54-year-old entertainer's solo trip, J. Lo was captured arriving at Ben's Beverly Hills office on Wednesday.



In snaps shared by TMZ, the Air director was first spotted arriving at the building where a space is held for his production company, Artists Equity, with the Jenny From the Block artist pulling up merely hours later.

Additionally, Ben was also seen rocking his wedding band after ditching it for weeks.

The brief sighting is the first time the couple were seen together without their kids, and gossip had suggested that Bennifer is headed for a divorce.

The split chatter heightened with the Maid in Manhattan star's solo trip plus the spouses' home hitting the market while the Oscar winner is reportedly living on his own in Brentwood.