Jennifer Lopez ditches wedding ring amid reports of Ben Affleck split

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez went sans wedding ring in her latest social media video amid rumors she and Ben Affleck have secretly called it quits.

The 54-year-old old star was seen in a new video for her JLO beauty brand on Tuesday – but her usual diamond band was not.

Notably, she was wearing some stacked rings on her other hand, so it seems the omission may have been intentional.

The post comes shortly days after a report alleged that she and the Gone Girl actor split up four months ago but haven't confirmed the news publicly.

Rumors of trouble in paradise first began swirling in May, with J. Lo's subsequent decision to cancel her upcoming world tour to spend time with her family adding further fuel to the chatter.

Though the two have been spotted together in the time since, frequent ringless sightings of both spouses have left the state of the romance in question.