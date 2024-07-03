Jennifer Lopez ditches wedding ring amid reports of Ben Affleck split
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez went sans wedding ring in her latest social media video amid rumors she and Ben Affleck have secretly called it quits.
The 54-year-old old star was seen in a new video for her JLO beauty brand on Tuesday – but her usual diamond band was not.
Notably, she was wearing some stacked rings on her other hand, so it seems the omission may have been intentional.
The post comes shortly days after a report alleged that she and the Gone Girl actor split up four months ago but haven't confirmed the news publicly.
Rumors of trouble in paradise first began swirling in May, with J. Lo's subsequent decision to cancel her upcoming world tour to spend time with her family adding further fuel to the chatter.
Though the two have been spotted together in the time since, frequent ringless sightings of both spouses have left the state of the romance in question.
Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially over?
Earlier this month, Jennifer jetted to Europe for a solo vacay while Ben stayed in Los Angeles, and sources claimed that the trip was much-needed "breathing room" for her.
The two also put their shared home on the market, and the Air star has reportedly moved all of his stuff out as he continues to reside along in a Brentwood rental home.
Somehow managing to add even more confusion to the situation was the singer's Coach photoshoot published over the weekend, which saw her proudly rocking her engagement and wedding rings.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Pond5 Images