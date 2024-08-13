Jennifer Lopez spotted at Ben Affleck's home, but are they back together?

Los Angeles, California - A new source revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been seeing each other more recently, despite multiple insiders saying they haven't seen each other in a while.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) was spotted at Ben Affleck's house in Los Angeles recently to spend time with his son Samuel. © Collage: Valerie Macon / AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images

What's going on with Bennifer 2.0?

On Sunday, the 55-year-old actor dropped by Ben's home in Brentwood after spending the morning with his son Samuel at the mall.

This comes after another source said they hadn't seen each other in "weeks."

According to the source, Jennifer is trying to spend as much time with his kids, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, before school begins, per People.

"Just because she's not with Ben doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids," the insider further revealed.



The On the Floor artist also "always cared about them," the source stated, mentioning the long hours she spent trying to find the perfect home for their blended family last year.