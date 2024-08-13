Jennifer Lopez spotted at Ben Affleck's home, but are they back together?
Los Angeles, California - A new source revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been seeing each other more recently, despite multiple insiders saying they haven't seen each other in a while.
What's going on with Bennifer 2.0?
On Sunday, the 55-year-old actor dropped by Ben's home in Brentwood after spending the morning with his son Samuel at the mall.
This comes after another source said they hadn't seen each other in "weeks."
According to the source, Jennifer is trying to spend as much time with his kids, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, before school begins, per People.
"Just because she's not with Ben doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids," the insider further revealed.
The On the Floor artist also "always cared about them," the source stated, mentioning the long hours she spent trying to find the perfect home for their blended family last year.
Both A-lister's kids are still off from school for the summer.
Although it hasn't been the easiest summer for either of them, both are trying their best to retain some normalcy in their busy lives.
Cover photo: Collage: Valerie Macon / AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images