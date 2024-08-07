Jennifer Lopez reportedly feels "humiliated" by Ben Affleck as couple are "moving on separately"
Los Angeles, California - More insight has been shared into Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's allegedly strained marriage as divorce seemingly looms!
Insiders have reportedly dished to Page Six that the 55-year-old singer is not happy with how everything has gone down between her and the 51-year-old Oscar-winner.
One tipster shared that J.Lo is allegedly "furious" and feels that Ben has "humiliated her."
"He was the one who initiated getting back together," they explained, alluding to the spouses' reunion after their broken 2004 engagement.
"He's humiliated her because she made a big deal that he's the love of her life," the insider continued.
"They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record – they're not young kids."
The source noted that the Atlas star is also upset over the impact their complicated marriage has left on their kids, adding that "she has not fully accepted it is over."
J.Lo and Ben are "moving on separately" as divorce rumors continue
Meanwhile, another source spilled to People that J.Lo "hasn't seen Ben for weeks," as she continues to spend her summer in NYC while the Justice League star, who just debuted a drastic new 'do, remains in LA.
The insider dished that "they’re moving on separately," adding that "Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh."
The couple, who wed in 2022, have been sparking split rumors since May with Ben being notably absent from J.Lo's romantic Bridgerton-themed birthday bash. The spouses also spent their second wedding anniversary apart.
