Jennifer Lopez teases holiday plans after praise from ex Ben Affleck
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has teased her holiday plans and reacted to ex Ben Affleck's recent compliment about her.
Breakups can make the holiday season more stressful, but the 55-year-old entertainer will be doing her best to keep her spirits high!
J.Lo told PEOPLE, "It was a pretty intense year for me, and I'm most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast."
The Atlas star, who filed for divorce from Ben in August, added, "The holidays are such a special time for us, and they've always been since I was a little girl."
"And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories," she continued.
But will Bennifer reunite for the holiday season after the Air director's latest comments about his ex?
J.Lo subtly responds to Ben Affleck's recent compliment
Earlier this week, the Oscar-winner praised Jennifer's performance in the upcoming sports biopic Unstoppable.
J.Lo caught wind of Ben's compliment, and though she didn't outright address her ex, she did give a positive response to his remarks.
The Let's Get Loud singer told Entertainment Tonight, "I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful."
Will Ben's praise change J.Lo's holiday plans? Stay tuned!
