Jennifer Lopez twins with daughter Emme at starry Othello opening

New York, New York - Jennifer Lopez had a stylish date night with her daughter Emme at the Broadway opening for Othello!

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme (l) had a stylish mom-daughter date at the opening night for Othello. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 55-year-old entertainer and her 17-year-old mini-me were in the Big Apple for the starry opening night of Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal's new revival of Shakespeare's play.

The mom-daughter duo slayed the red carpet outside of the Barrymore Theatre in coordinating black looks, with J.Lo rocking a two-piece set that featured a long-sleeve, shimmering top baring her midriff and a matching, floor-length skirt.

The If You Have My Love hitmaker added a black fur statement coat and silver jewelry to the look while her hair was styled in a sleek bun.

As for Emme, whom J.Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, the teen stunned in a black-and-white pinstriped suit over a gray shirt that was accessorized with a dark, multi-colored tie, chunky black loafers, and black-rimmed eyeglasses.