Jennifer Lopez twins with daughter Emme at starry Othello opening
New York, New York - Jennifer Lopez had a stylish date night with her daughter Emme at the Broadway opening for Othello!
The 55-year-old entertainer and her 17-year-old mini-me were in the Big Apple for the starry opening night of Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal's new revival of Shakespeare's play.
The mom-daughter duo slayed the red carpet outside of the Barrymore Theatre in coordinating black looks, with J.Lo rocking a two-piece set that featured a long-sleeve, shimmering top baring her midriff and a matching, floor-length skirt.
The If You Have My Love hitmaker added a black fur statement coat and silver jewelry to the look while her hair was styled in a sleek bun.
As for Emme, whom J.Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, the teen stunned in a black-and-white pinstriped suit over a gray shirt that was accessorized with a dark, multi-colored tie, chunky black loafers, and black-rimmed eyeglasses.
J.Lo's son and fellow "coconut" Max was absent from the evening outing, but Emme was all smiles as she posed with her mom for the pair's ladies night out on Broadway!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Cover-Images