Jennifer Lopez twins with daughter Emme at starry Othello opening

Jennifer Lopez pulled up to the A-list premiere for Denzel Washington and Jake and Jake Gyllenhaal's new revival of Othello with a date - her daughter Emme!

By Elyse Johnson

New York, New York - Jennifer Lopez had a stylish date night with her daughter Emme at the Broadway opening for Othello!

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme (l) had a stylish mom-daughter date at the opening night for Othello.
Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme (l) had a stylish mom-daughter date at the opening night for Othello.  © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 55-year-old entertainer and her 17-year-old mini-me were in the Big Apple for the starry opening night of Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal's new revival of Shakespeare's play.

The mom-daughter duo slayed the red carpet outside of the Barrymore Theatre in coordinating black looks, with J.Lo rocking a two-piece set that featured a long-sleeve, shimmering top baring her midriff and a matching, floor-length skirt.

The If You Have My Love hitmaker added a black fur statement coat and silver jewelry to the look while her hair was styled in a sleek bun.

Did Justin Bieber inspire Selena Gomez's new song You Said You Were Sorry?
Selena Gomez Did Justin Bieber inspire Selena Gomez's new song You Said You Were Sorry?

As for Emme, whom J.Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, the teen stunned in a black-and-white pinstriped suit over a gray shirt that was accessorized with a dark, multi-colored tie, chunky black loafers, and black-rimmed eyeglasses.

J.Lo's son and fellow "coconut" Max was absent from the evening outing, but Emme was all smiles as she posed with her mom for the pair's ladies night out on Broadway!

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Cover-Images

More on Jennifer Lopez: