Jennifer Lopez drops rare pic of twins Max and Emme amid Ben Affleck drama

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez gave a rare glimpse at her "coconuts" amid alleged marital strain with Ben Affleck .

Jennifer Lopez dropped rare pics of her twins Max and Emme on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlo

On Sunday, the 55-year-old entertainer dropped sweet pics of herself loving on her 16-year-old twins via Instagram.

The first snap featured J.Lo holding hands with Max while posing in a doorway as the Get Right hitmaker rocked a white and green printed sundress.

The following pic showed the mom of two with her daughter in a joint selfie in front of a large fountain with J.Lo sporting a pair of stylish shades.

The last shot was a sweet throwback snap of Max and Emme, who she shares with her ex Marc Anthony, in their younger years.

J.Lo captioned the post, "My whole heart," as fans sounded off on her growing "coconuts"!

The rare pics come after her hubby reportedly purchased a million-dollar home without the Selena star amid divorce rumors.