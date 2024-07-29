Jennifer Lopez drops rare pic of twins Max and Emme amid Ben Affleck drama
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez gave a rare glimpse at her "coconuts" amid alleged marital strain with Ben Affleck.
On Sunday, the 55-year-old entertainer dropped sweet pics of herself loving on her 16-year-old twins via Instagram.
The first snap featured J.Lo holding hands with Max while posing in a doorway as the Get Right hitmaker rocked a white and green printed sundress.
The following pic showed the mom of two with her daughter in a joint selfie in front of a large fountain with J.Lo sporting a pair of stylish shades.
The last shot was a sweet throwback snap of Max and Emme, who she shares with her ex Marc Anthony, in their younger years.
J.Lo captioned the post, "My whole heart," as fans sounded off on her growing "coconuts"!
The rare pics come after her hubby reportedly purchased a million-dollar home without the Selena star amid divorce rumors.
Bennifer has spent the majority of their summer apart, with J.Lo celebrating her 55th birthday in the Hamptons – sans Ben.
Does Ben's latest real estate move show that the former It Couple are truly ending things?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlo