Jennifer Lopez's BFF spills the tea on how she "grieved" Ben Affleck divorce

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez 's longtime friend, Loren Ridinger, has shared insight into the pop star's grief following her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez's BFF gave some insight into how the pop star handled her recent divorce. © Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

The Jenny from the Block artist had somebody in her corner during her difficult split from the Oscar winner.

"She's been one of my best friends for so many years and somebody who’s been a big support, Loren spilled to US Weekly on Wednesday.

The entrepreneur further shared, "I love her, and I admire [her], and I look up to her, but she's been a pillar of strength at a time where it's been hard for her too."

Loren noted that she leaned on the Hustlers star after the sudden passing of her husband, JR Ridinger, explaining, "I realized that you don't have to lose someone to grieve."

She added, "You can actually go through the loss of a loved one or a divorce and grieve."

J.Lo finalized her divorce from Ben last month after their shocking split last April.