Jennifer Lopez opens up about "challenging relationships" amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly made another interesting comment about her marriage to Ben Affleck during a recent interview. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

The 55-year-old entertainer gushed over her Unstoppable character Judy Robles, mother of wrestler Anthony Robles, and said she feels they are "kindred spirits" while speaking with Variety.

J.Lo shared, "I tell her all the time, 'You need to own who you are and what you've done.'"

She continued praising Judy, saying, "You're inspiring every mother who has ever struggled. You really have triumphed. You've raised a son who has become a leader, and you deserve credit.' But she's very humble."

As for the two's similarities, the Waiting For Tonight hitmaker added, "We both grew up Latina in this country. We both had children and have hopes and dreams for them. We both had challenging relationships, which left us holding our families together."

J.Lo's eyebrow-raising remark comes after she reportedly exchanged Christmas gifts with Ben amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.