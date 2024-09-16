What does Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's cozy reunion mean for their divorce?

Los Angeles, California - Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still following through with their divorce after their PDA-filled reunion over the weekend?

Jennifer Lopez (r.) and Ben Affleck (l.) have raised eyebrows following their cozy reunion. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 55-year-old entertainer may have filed for divorce from the 52-year-old Oscar-winner, yet Bennifer was caught canoodling during their first public appearance together since the split was announced.

The sighting has raised eyebrows due to the PDA displayed between the exes – even though J.Lo and Ben were joined by their kids.

But does this cozy reunion mean that there's hope for Bennifer?

Per People, the meet-up was just for the benefit of their kiddos, with an insider explaining that "they all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out."