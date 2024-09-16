What does Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's cozy reunion mean for their divorce?
Los Angeles, California - Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still following through with their divorce after their PDA-filled reunion over the weekend?
The 55-year-old entertainer may have filed for divorce from the 52-year-old Oscar-winner, yet Bennifer was caught canoodling during their first public appearance together since the split was announced.
The sighting has raised eyebrows due to the PDA displayed between the exes – even though J.Lo and Ben were joined by their kids.
But does this cozy reunion mean that there's hope for Bennifer?
Per People, the meet-up was just for the benefit of their kiddos, with an insider explaining that "they all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out."
Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still getting divorce?
The tipster added, "Jennifer's trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce, though. They are working out financial details amicably."
Now, as for Bennifer's divorce and the question of whether or not it's still going forward, the insider said, "A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn't want to be selfish about it."
They added that "the kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images