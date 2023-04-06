Jeremy Renner reveals how he wrote "last words" to family

Los Angeles, California - Avengers star Jeremy Renner has opened up about the life-threatening injuries he sustained during a snow plow accident in a new TV interview.

"I'm writing down notes in my phone to – last words to my family," Renner remembers with tears in his eyes following his near-death experience this winter.

The revelation comes as part of ABC's first look into its planned broadcast of Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph.

The 52-year-old actor was run over by his snow plow on New Year's Day following a snowstorm near Lake Tahoe.

Renner was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital in Reno, Nevada, where he required several surgeries.

The Hawkeye star said he broke more than 30 bones and suffered blunt chest trauma in the accident.