Jeremy Renner reveals how he wrote "last words" to family
Los Angeles, California - Avengers star Jeremy Renner has opened up about the life-threatening injuries he sustained during a snow plow accident in a new TV interview.
"I'm writing down notes in my phone to – last words to my family," Renner remembers with tears in his eyes following his near-death experience this winter.
The revelation comes as part of ABC's first look into its planned broadcast of Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph.
The 52-year-old actor was run over by his snow plow on New Year's Day following a snowstorm near Lake Tahoe.
Renner was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital in Reno, Nevada, where he required several surgeries.
The Hawkeye star said he broke more than 30 bones and suffered blunt chest trauma in the accident.
Jeremy Renner opens up on emotional recovery journey
Renner has said he refuses to be "haunted" by what happened and that he is grateful for the people who have been by his side throughout the accident and recovery.
"If I was there, on my own, that'd [have] been a horrible way to die. And surely I would've. Surely," the actor says in the ABC preview. "But I wasn't alone. It was my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came."
"I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium," he adds.
The emergency call to the police can also be heard in the broadcast. The victim was "crushed" and in "rough shape," the caller says.
Renner notes that he was fully conscious during the accident and its aftermath.
The full ABC interview will be aired on April 6 at 10:00 PM EST. It will be available on Hulu starting April 7.
