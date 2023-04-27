Jerry Springer, famed host who ruled '90s TV, has died
Chicago, Illness – Jerry Springer, the TV host who ingrained the chant "Jerry! Jerry!" into an entire generation, has passed away.
The groundbreaking pioneer of reality TV died at his home near Chicago, according to TMZ. He was 79.
A spokesperson told the outlet Jerry was battling a "brief illness." Sources said he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
His publicist Linda Shafran later confirmed his death to NBC News.
He helmed and produced the hit talk show The Jerry Springer Show for 27 years, and hosted its over 5,000 episodes. It was said to be the first show of its kind, making its unforgettable mark on pop culture in the '90s and paving the way for the boom of reality TV to come.
It filmed its last episode in 2018.
The show was known for Jerry corralling its feisty guests who regularly surprised each other by revealing bombshell personal or family drama, often fighting and dropping expletives onstage while its studio audience shouted, "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!"
Who was Jerry Springer?
Jerry Springer, whose full name was Gerald Norman Springer, was born in a bomb shelter in London in 1944 to Jewish parents who had fled from Germany during the Holocaust.
He was deeply involved in politics before his turn to television. He unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 1970 and was elected to city council in Cincinnati in 1971, but resigned over a prostitution scandal, according to NBC.
He later served in city council again in 1975, and as mayor of Cincinnati in 1977.
He worked as a TV reporter and host for years afterward, and finally launched the controversial R-rated The Jerry Springer Show in 1991. It eventually became his claim to fame for its shock value and ratings gold.
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL LOCCISANO & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP