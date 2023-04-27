Jerry Springer, famed host who ruled '90s TV, has died

Chicago, Illness – Jerry Springer, the TV host who ingrained the chant "Jerry! Jerry!" into an entire generation, has passed away.

Jerry Springer, longtime host of one of the first major reality TV shows The Jerry Springer Show, has died at the age of 79.

The groundbreaking pioneer of reality TV died at his home near Chicago, according to TMZ. He was 79.

A spokesperson told the outlet Jerry was battling a "brief illness." Sources said he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

His publicist Linda Shafran later confirmed his death to NBC News.

He helmed and produced the hit talk show The Jerry Springer Show for 27 years, and hosted its over 5,000 episodes. It was said to be the first show of its kind, making its unforgettable mark on pop culture in the '90s and paving the way for the boom of reality TV to come.

It filmed its last episode in 2018.

The show was known for Jerry corralling its feisty guests who regularly surprised each other by revealing bombshell personal or family drama, often fighting and dropping expletives onstage while its studio audience shouted, "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!"