Joe Jonas faces backlash over paparazzi pics amid Sophie Turner divorce

Los Angeles, California - Joe Jonas continues to make headlines amid his sudden divorce from Sophie Turner as fans speculate that the star is intentionally spinning the story against his estranged wife.

Since news of the pair's break-up after four years of marriage broke earlier this week, fans have been flooding social media with their theories and thoughts about the surprise split.

The plot thickened on Wednesday when new photos of Jonas out to eat with the couple's two daughters, along with a babysitter, emerged online, per Page Six.

During their marriage, Jonas and Turner kept their children as private as possible, with few photos ever leaking of their faces and their youngest's name never even being revealed.

The sudden release of photos led some fans to allege that Jonas may have called the paparazzi in order to back his narrative that Turner has been absent as a parent lately while Jonas has been watching his daughters "pretty much all of the time" despite being on the road with the Jonas Brothers.

Though the latest photos could, of course, just be the product of greater attention on the stars amid the split, the controversy online echoes a sentiment that has slowly taken over social media since the news first broke.