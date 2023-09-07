Joe Jonas faces backlash over paparazzi pics amid Sophie Turner divorce
Los Angeles, California - Joe Jonas continues to make headlines amid his sudden divorce from Sophie Turner as fans speculate that the star is intentionally spinning the story against his estranged wife.
Since news of the pair's break-up after four years of marriage broke earlier this week, fans have been flooding social media with their theories and thoughts about the surprise split.
The plot thickened on Wednesday when new photos of Jonas out to eat with the couple's two daughters, along with a babysitter, emerged online, per Page Six.
During their marriage, Jonas and Turner kept their children as private as possible, with few photos ever leaking of their faces and their youngest's name never even being revealed.
The sudden release of photos led some fans to allege that Jonas may have called the paparazzi in order to back his narrative that Turner has been absent as a parent lately while Jonas has been watching his daughters "pretty much all of the time" despite being on the road with the Jonas Brothers.
Though the latest photos could, of course, just be the product of greater attention on the stars amid the split, the controversy online echoes a sentiment that has slowly taken over social media since the news first broke.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce grows tense as fans allege a "smear campaign"
After an insider claimed that the Game of Thrones star's choice to go out and party rather than stay home as Jonas prefers led to the divorce, fans quickly recirculated videos where Jonas named Turner as the "homebody" in the relationship.
The Burnin' Up singer filed for divorce from Turner on Tuesday, with TMZ citing sources who claimed that footage of the Dark Phoenix actor on a Ring camera "saying and/or doing something" led to the final decision to split.
The ultra-vague dig at Turner continued to fuel speculation that the insider reveals were largely engineered by the boy bander's camp, but a new report from TMZ shared on Thursday shed light on an alleged conflict between the spouses shortly after the birth of their second child.
Insiders now claim Jonas was "less than supportive" at the time and that Turner did not want to attend public events while he did, leading to strain between the pair.
In their joint public statement, Jonas and Turner affirmed the divorce was a "united decision" and that they are parting aways "amicably."
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP