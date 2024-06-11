Joe Jonas caught flirting with actor Laila Abdallah in steamy beach snaps

Athens, Greece - Singer Joe Jonas was spotted on a steamy beach date with Lebanese actor Laila Abdallah, shortly after calling things off with model Stormi Bree.

Joe Jonas (r.) and actor Laila Abdallah were seen getting flirty beachside in Greece! © Collage: Marcus Ingram / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@lailaabdallah

Looks like Joe is a sucker for beach dates!

On Sunday, the 34-year-old musician was seen with Laila on a beach date in Greece, per Page Six.

This comes only two weeks after his breakup was confirmed with model Stormi Bree, who posted a video on Instagram seemingly hinting at an emotional split.

Joe could be seen wearing forest-green trunks with a matching baseball cap, while the 28-year-old Lebanese star donned a floral blue and white one-piece swimsuit with a white hat.

The two were seen with their arms around each other, talking by the shore, and swimming in the water.

The Jonas Brothers member filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in September 2023, and the exes were soon embroiled in a bitter custody struggle.

But it seems like Joe is moving on and opening his heart to new people!