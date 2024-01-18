Sophie Turner backtracks in tumultuous custody proceedings with Joe Jonas

New York, New York - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have settled their differences as the stars ' tumultuous divorce proceedings inch closer to a resolution.

Sophie Turner has asked a judge to drop claims of "child abduction" against Joe Jonas after their messy split. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/sophiet

Per documents obtained by TMZ, the 27-year-old Game of Thrones actor has asked a New York judge to drop her claims of "child abduction" against Joe.

In September 2023, Sophie accused the 34-year-old musician of unlawfully keeping their two daughters in the US despite an agreement to raise them in her native England.

The judge dismissed Sophie's claims on Wednesday with consent from both stars.

The Jonas Brothers frontman previously withdrew his divorce filing in Miami after the pair reached a settlement about a successful four-day mediation.

The exes have privately agreed on a temporary custody arrangement for three-year-old Willa and one-year-old Delphine, with Joe and Sophie alternating as primary caretakers.

As the divorce proceedings continue in a calmer fashion, both celebs have seemingly moved on romantically since the split.

While the X-Men alum surprised fans by kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson last November, it looks like Joe also has a new love in his life as he continues to spark dating rumors with model Stormi Bree.