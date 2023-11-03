Joe Jonas recounts "crazy in person" CVS encounter in viral TikTok

Los Angeles, California - In a recent and now viral TikTok, Joe Jonas recalled a ridiculous encounter he had with CVS security.

Jonas (34) is currently on tour with his brothers Nick and Kevin, aka the Jonas Brothers.

He is also in the midst of a very public and fairly messy divorce and custody battle with his ex Sophie Turner.

On Thursday, Joe posted a video in which he appears to be wandering the aisles of a CVS.

"I just walked into a CVS and the security guy goes, 'Oh! Joe Jonas?'" he says.

The singer continues, "And I said, 'Hey man, what's going on?' and I shook his hand and he goes, 'Man, you look crazy in person.'"



"Is that a compliment?" Joe then asks, with a puzzled look on his face.

The video is captioned similarly: "Is it a compliment? Yes or no?"

The clip has gone viral with 1.5 million views and 207,800 likes – and counting!