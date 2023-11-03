Joe Jonas recounts "crazy in person" CVS encounter in viral TikTok
Los Angeles, California - In a recent and now viral TikTok, Joe Jonas recalled a ridiculous encounter he had with CVS security.
Jonas (34) is currently on tour with his brothers Nick and Kevin, aka the Jonas Brothers.
He is also in the midst of a very public and fairly messy divorce and custody battle with his ex Sophie Turner.
On Thursday, Joe posted a video in which he appears to be wandering the aisles of a CVS.
"I just walked into a CVS and the security guy goes, 'Oh! Joe Jonas?'" he says.
The singer continues, "And I said, 'Hey man, what's going on?' and I shook his hand and he goes, 'Man, you look crazy in person.'"
"Is that a compliment?" Joe then asks, with a puzzled look on his face.
The video is captioned similarly: "Is it a compliment? Yes or no?"
The clip has gone viral with 1.5 million views and 207,800 likes – and counting!
TikTok users discuss Joe Jonas' odd CVS encounter
Fans tried to soothe the star's ego in the comments section.
"Maybe he just meant to say, 'It's crazy to see you in person,'" one user suggested.
Another agreed, writing, "It's probably crazy seeing someone so famous in real life, he was just shocked."
Many fans took the opportunity to note that it felt like they were on a FaceTime call with the star!
Cover photo: BRYAN STEFFY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP