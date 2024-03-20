Joe Jonas' rep responds to Sophie Turner reactivating divorce

Los Angeles, California - A representative from Joe Jonas ' team just responded to Sophie Turner's recent request to reactivate their drama-filled divorce case!

Joe Jonas (l.) and Sophie Turner's divorce appears to be hitting some more drama as proceedings are reactivated. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

On Monday, reports emerged that Sophie and Joe's divorce talks had broken down, leading the Game of Thrones star to file new documents to force a court-ordered settlement.

Fans were quick to speculate that this development was a sign that the divorce had once again turned messy.

The former "It Couple" had a very public back-and-forth custody battle over their two daughters after Joe first filed for divorce from Sophie in September.

A rep for Joe recently spoke out to clear the air, saying that Sophie's divorce reactivation filing isn't necessarily indicative of drama between the two celebs.

"The filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution," the rep said, per TMZ.

Since divorce proceedings began in the fall, Joe has moved on with model Stormi Bree, while Sophie has also found a new romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.