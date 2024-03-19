Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas divorce drama reignites after latest twist

Miami, Florida - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce fallout continues after a new filing from the X-Men star !

On Monday, Page Six confirmed that the 28-year-old Game of Thrones actor's lawyers has asked a judge to "reactivate" the exes' divorce case.

In courts doc obtained by the site, Turner's legal team stated that "the abatement has come to an end and this case is to be re-activated."

The 34-year-old Jonas Brother singer shockingly filed for divorce from the British star in September 2023.

The former couple addressed the split, saying: "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."