Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas divorce drama reignites after latest twist
Miami, Florida - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce fallout continues after a new filing from the X-Men star!
On Monday, Page Six confirmed that the 28-year-old Game of Thrones actor's lawyers has asked a judge to "reactivate" the exes' divorce case.
In courts doc obtained by the site, Turner's legal team stated that "the abatement has come to an end and this case is to be re-activated."
The 34-year-old Jonas Brother singer shockingly filed for divorce from the British star in September 2023.
The former couple addressed the split, saying: "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
Will Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner come to a peaceful resolution?
Turner and Jonas' divorce turned tumultuous after the Emmy-winner accused her ex of unlawfully keeping their daughters Willa and Delphine in the US.
In January, the pair had settled their differences after Turner dropped her claims.
Turner and Jonas have both moved on as the Dark Phoenix actor was seen smooching British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson while Jonas is reportedly dating model Stormi Bree.
Cover photo: Collage:AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/sophiet