Joe Jonas and rumored flame Stormi Bree spotted swapping clothes in NYC!

New York, New York - Joe Jonas lent his jacket to new boo Stormi Bree during a romantic stroll through New York City ! Are these two rumored lovebirds getting serious?

Joe Jonas lends new flame Stormi Bree his jacket during a lazy day NYC stroll.

If you didn't know, former fan favorite couple Joe and his ex-wife Sophie Turner called it quits in the fall.

With their messy custody situation more-or-less under control, the former couple was able to move on with Sophie being linked to British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

Joe Jonas and his own rumored new flame, Stormi Bree, were seen swapping clothes around New York City.

On Monday morning, Bree sported the DNCE frontman's collared Carhartt jacket – which he'd been wearing on Sunday – over her cargo pants and "Stone Cold Steve Austin" trucker hat.

For his part, Joe was bundled up well in a leather coat and a purple Lakers varsity jacket.