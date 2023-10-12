Bombshell Aquaman 2 report alleges Jason Momoa dressed as Johnny Depp to taunt Amber Heard

Los Angeles, California - A bombshell report detailing the set of Aquaman 2 has exposed the dramatic behind-the-scenes events, including Jason Momoa's alleged attempts to have Amber Heard cut from the film and reported taunting of her over her trials with ex-husband Johnny Depp .

On Tuesday, a shocking report by Variety detailed the shocking reality of filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, including apparent attempts to have Heard fired from her role as Mera.

According to recently released notes from the 37-year-old's therapist, Dr. Dawn Hughes, Heard shared that she believed Momoa, who she also claimed arrived to set drunk, wanted her to be booted from the movie and taunted her in an attempt to get her out.

Heard said that the 44-year-old actor intentionally dressed like her ex-husband, Johnny Depp,

Heard and Depp went to court in 2022 after the 60-year-old Edward Scissorhands star sued his ex-wife for defamation after she accused him of domestic violence. Though Depp lost a libel suit in the UK over such allegations, he won the widely-publicized US trial in 2022, with Heard winning one of her three defamation counterclaims.

According to Variety, Heard also told her therapist that director James Wan would "raise his voice" at her and seemingly blame her for the media circus surrounding the trial.

The report also confirmed that the Drive Angry star did almost lose her role as Mera, but her then-boyfriend, Elon Musk, reportedly stepped in to ensure that Warner Bros. made no such move.