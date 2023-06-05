Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar have some big baby news to celebrate
Los Angeles, California - Superbad star Jonah Hill is now a super dad! Jonah and his girlfriend Olivia Millar welcomed their first baby!
A representative for the 21 Jump Street star confirmed the happy news in a statement to People.
Little else is known about their newest addition or the couple themselves, due to Jonah's interest in keeping his private life out of the spotlight.
The couple was first spotted together in Santa Barbara back in September 2022.
Olivia was then spotted sporting a baby bump, half hidden by her overalls, in March. Later that month, keen observers also noted that the owner of the online vintage shop was also wearing what appeared to be an engagement on a certain finger, per the Daily Mail.
So far, Jonah hasn't officially commented on the news.
Public appearances trigger Jonah Hill's anxiety
Jonah Hill has become increasingly private over the past few years.
Last summer, he announced that he wouldn't be promoting his documentary Stutz at big summer events, as they trigger his anxiety.
He told Rolling Stone at the time: "I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events."
More recently, the star was notably absent from his sister Beanie Feldstein's wedding on May 20, according to People.
Cover photo: TOMMASO BODDI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP