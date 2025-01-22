Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seek gag order against Justin Baldoni's lawyer as feud escalates

Things are getting ugly between Justin Baldoni (l.) and co-star Blake Lively as their It Ends With Us feud continues. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the A Simple Favor star and her husband's legal team filed court papers requesting a protective order against Baldoni's lawyer after the recent footage he leaked from the set of It Ends With Us, per TMZ.

The spouses accuse Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, of engaging in "improper conduct" and going on a "harassing and retaliatory media campaign" against them.

According to Extra, the docs continue, "His conduct threatens to, and will, materially prejudice both the Lively Case and the Wayfarer Case by tainting the jury pool, because his statements are deliberately aimed at undermining the 'character, credibility, and reputation' of numerous relevant parties."

Lively and Reynolds' filing comes hours after the Baldoni released a behind-the-scenes clip of himself and Lively in what he claims shows them "behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism."