Justin Baldoni sues ex-publicist for allegedly sparking Blake Lively case!

New York, New York - It Ends With Us star Justin Baldoni has accused his former publicist of leaking texts that led to his legal battle with Blake Lively in a new lawsuit!

Justin Baldoni has accused his ex-publicist of leaking messages that initiated his legal battle with Blake Lively. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The 41-year-old director is countersuing Stephanie Jones and her company Jonesworks for "maliciously" leaking texts, per Page Six.

Jones previously filed a suit against Baldoni for breach of contract, where she claimed she had "no involvement" in the alleged smear campaign against Lively.

Instead, she said that her then-employee, Jennifer Abel, hired crisis PR manager Melissa Nathan to help target the Gossip Girl star and protect Baldoni's reputation.

Now, Baldoni is accusing Jones of violating client confidentiality and "stirring up drama."

The suit added, "No stranger to stirring up crisis scenarios for departing clients, Ms. Jones maliciously turned over communications from the phone she wrongfully took from her own partner to her cohort Leslie Sloane, immediately after Jones was terminated for cause by Wayfarer due to her own wrongful behavior."