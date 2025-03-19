Ryan Reynolds hits back at "thin-skinned" Justin Baldoni – and seemingly makes big admission

New York, New York - Ryan Reynolds has doubled down on Justin Baldoni being a "predator" in his request for the It Ends With Us star 's defamation lawsuit to be dropped!

Ryan Reynolds seeks to have Justin Baldoni's (l.) defamation lawsuit dropped while defending his decision to base the character Nicepool on Baldoni. © Collage: BRYAN BEDDER & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per Variety, the Green Lantern actor has filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni's lawsuit against him and his wife, Blake Lively, because the director cannot sue him over "hurt feelings."

In a passage from Reynolds' dismissal that was filed on Tuesday at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the Marvel star says that Baldoni's "thin-skinned outrage over a movie character, the satirical 'woke' Nicepool, does not even pretend to be tied to any actual legal claims."

After Lively sued her co-star for sexual harassment and an alleged smear campaign, Baldoni hit the spouses with a $400 million defamation suit and claimed that Reynolds bullied him with the Deadpool & Wolverine character "Nicepool."

Reynolds' motion doesn't deny that "Nicepool" is based on Baldoni, yet the Deadpool star argues that he was offering his "unabashed negative opinion of Mr. Baldoni's character."