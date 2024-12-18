Did Justin Bieber send ex Selena Gomez secret message after her engagement news?

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez famously had an on-and-off relationship before finally calling it quits after nearly a decade. The two have since moved on with new partners, but some fans are speculating that Justin may have sent his ex a secret message after her recent engagement !

Justin Bieber has sent fans into a frenzy with a cryptic post shared shortly after his ex, Selena Gomez (l.), announced her engagement. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez & @justinbieber

On Monday, the 30-year-old Baby singer shared a photo with his wife, Hailey, on his Instagram page.

But as Page Six reported, fans are convinced that the song he added to the picture was a message to Selena!

It was the emotional track All My Ghosts by Lizzy McAlpine – a song about sweet memories of a past relationship that seemingly can't quite be let go.

Some of the most telling lyrics fans pointed to include "I can see it now, the wedding of the year / I can see it now, he stands up there and wipes his tears."

And it's not the first time fans have linked a song to the pair's relationship following their final split in 2018!

When Justin released his track Ghost, which dealt with the loss of a loved one, many were convinced he was referring to the Rare Beauty founder.