Did Justin Bieber send ex Selena Gomez secret message after her engagement news?
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez famously had an on-and-off relationship before finally calling it quits after nearly a decade. The two have since moved on with new partners, but some fans are speculating that Justin may have sent his ex a secret message after her recent engagement!
On Monday, the 30-year-old Baby singer shared a photo with his wife, Hailey, on his Instagram page.
But as Page Six reported, fans are convinced that the song he added to the picture was a message to Selena!
It was the emotional track All My Ghosts by Lizzy McAlpine – a song about sweet memories of a past relationship that seemingly can't quite be let go.
Some of the most telling lyrics fans pointed to include "I can see it now, the wedding of the year / I can see it now, he stands up there and wipes his tears."
And it's not the first time fans have linked a song to the pair's relationship following their final split in 2018!
When Justin released his track Ghost, which dealt with the loss of a loved one, many were convinced he was referring to the Rare Beauty founder.
Regardless of what her ex may be thinking, Selena seems to be over the moon after announcing her engagement to Benny Blanco, whom she's been dating since last summer.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez & @justinbieber