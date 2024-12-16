Benny Blanco shares sweet new peek at Selena Gomez proposal!

Los Angeles, California - Benny Blanco has shared a new peek at the night he popped the question to Selena Gomez !

Selena Gomez's new fiancé, Benny Blanco, has shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram video from the night he popped the big question! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@itsbennyblanco & @selenagomez

The 36-year-old music producer dropped a new video to his Instagram page over the weekend, showing his new fiancée smiling ear-to-ear with her new engagement ring.

The clip was set to Selena's hit Good for You – specifically the lyric, "I'm a marquise diamond," in a nod to the 32-year-old's new rock that is, indeed, a marquise diamond.

Selena and Benny, who began dating during the summer of 2023, revealed their engagement on December 11.

"forever begins now," the Rare Beauty founder wrote in the caption of her announcement.

The post has been liked over 22 million times, with Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and even former foe Hailey Bieber among those to give it a heart.

Selena's longtime bestie Taylor Swift even commented, "yes I will be the flower girl."