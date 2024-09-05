Hailey Bieber flaunts "mom" ring after welcoming baby Jack Blues Bieber

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber 's wifey Hailey Bieber showed off her newest bling after welcoming home their baby boy Jack Blues Bieber!

Hailey Bieber flaunted her new bling in honor of her and husband Justin Bieber's baby boy Jack Blues Bieber. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@haileybieber & @Justinbieber

The 27-year-old Rhode founder is loving her new role per a new Instagram snap she dropped via her Stories.

While Hailey hasn't posted a pic of her son yet, she did give a glimpse of life as a new mama – plus her fall manicure!

The pic featured the socialite's freshly painted brown nails that she accessorized with a diamond ring plus a gold "Mom" statement ring.

Meanwhile, the Peaches artist also paid tribute to his first child with an IG photo dump featuring a pic of a mug with the words "Papa Bear" emblazoned on the side.

It was recently revealed that Hailey and Justin, who announced the model's pregnancy in May, welcomed their son on August 22.