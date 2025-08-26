Hailey Bieber throws shade at Justin's shirtless "thirstrap" gym selfies

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber caused a stir on Instagram on Monday after dropping two shirtless mirror selfies from what appeared to be his at-home gym.

Justin Bieber's (r.) recent Instagram "thirstrap" has fans swooning - but wife Hailey is just rolling her eyes. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber & @lilbieber

The Swag artist, wearing black basketball shorts with matching Calvin Klein underwear, a white beanie, and a gold chain, captioned the sweaty snaps: "thirstrap fa u hoes," followed by two tongue emojis.

Fans were quick to swoon over his heavily tatted torso, with one commenting, "If you got it flaunt it."

However, his wife Hailey seemed way less impressed.

Being one of the first to comment, she simply left a rolling eyes emoji, which has been liked over 50,000 times.

Her shady reaction comes against the backdrop of reports that the couple hit a rough patch after welcoming their son, Jack Blues, who just turned one.

Justin even hinted at the strain in his new album, with insiders later telling Us Weekly that the "emotional toll" of the project weighed on the marriage.