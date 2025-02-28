Justin Bieber mocks drug rumors with carefree rap video: "I go high like a bad guy"

Los Angeles, California - Pop singer Justin Bieber has seemingly clapped back at rumors of hard drug use with a carefree video rapping alongside a friend on Instagram.

Justin Bieber (r.) seemingly clapped back at rumors of drug use with a lighthearted Instagram video! © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@justinbieber

Just two days after the rumors surfaced, the 30-year-old pop star posted a video on Instagram rapping with a friend.

"I fly high like a magpie," Justin spit to the beat, adding, "I go high like a bad guy."

The rumors kicked in after fans scrutinized Justin's animated appearance while he supported his wife Hailey Bieber at a recent pop-up event in Los Angeles.

However, the Baby artist's team was quick to shut this down.

A rep told TMZ that the past year has been "very transformative" for the singer, noting he's distanced himself from toxic relationships and business ties that no longer suited his values.

He's also been intensely focusing on his new music and baby boy Jack.