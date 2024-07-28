Justin Bieber flashes wife Hailey's bare baby bump on Instagram amid "Jelena" scrutiny
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber flaunted his wife Hailey's beautiful baby bump with a series of heartfelt posts on social media, garnering a ton of praise and love from fans worldwide!
On Friday, the 30-year-old artist took to Instagram to share new summer photos.
In the first post, the two lovebirds give the middle finger to the camera while lounging on the couch.
The next image shows the Love Yourself singer cuddled up close to Hailey's bare baby bump.
Other snaps include photos of the pair on a romantic beach getaway, smiling while riding around on a golf cart.
A ton of fans and close friends commented on the adorable pics, with musician Diplo writing, "yes papi," and rapper Quavo writing, "The Biebs" with a fire emoji.
But while the posts have been met with a ton of love, the "Jelena" scrutiny has, of course, made its way into the comments section as well.
"It’s giving… a response to SG post of Benny 2 days ago," one wrote.
Could this be a diss at Justin's ex, Selena Gomez, and her new beau, Benny Blanco, or are the two just sharing their romantic summer pics as well?
