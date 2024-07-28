Justin Bieber flashes wife Hailey's bare baby bump on Instagram amid "Jelena" scrutiny

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber flaunted his wife Hailey's beautiful baby bump with a series of heartfelt posts on social media, garnering a ton of praise and love from fans worldwide!

Singer Justin Bieber (l.) and his wife Hailey are enjoying their summer in style as seen in new Instagram snaps! © CollageScreenshot/Instagram/@justinbieber

On Friday, the 30-year-old artist took to Instagram to share new summer photos.

In the first post, the two lovebirds give the middle finger to the camera while lounging on the couch.

The next image shows the Love Yourself singer cuddled up close to Hailey's bare baby bump.

Other snaps include photos of the pair on a romantic beach getaway, smiling while riding around on a golf cart.

A ton of fans and close friends commented on the adorable pics, with musician Diplo writing, "yes papi," and rapper Quavo writing, "The Biebs" with a fire emoji.

But while the posts have been met with a ton of love, the "Jelena" scrutiny has, of course, made its way into the comments section as well.

