Benny Blanco narrates Selena Gomez's viral GRWM: "I don't even know why you need makeup"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez recruited her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, to be the narrator of her viral "Get Ready With Me" video – but things didn't go quite to plan!

In the hilarious clip shared Friday, the 36-year-old hitmaker attempted to explain Selena's makeup routine, which consisted exclusively of products from her Rare Beauty brand.

Benny failed to identify just about any of the products correctly, and Selena poked fun at his lack of knowledge in her caption.



"I love you babe, but not everything is lipstick," she wrote.

The music producer had some wild comparisons for the makeup process, at one point calling it "finger-painting" and joking that it was like putting "magic marker all over your face."

Still, Benny snuck in a few cute compliments during the process.

"I don't even know why you need makeup. You look so good," he said.

Throughout the video, the Only Murders in the Building star rocked her new "B" necklace in honor of her boyfriend.