Justin Bieber gets trolled for cryptic Instagram post on Selena Gomez's wedding day

Los Angeles, California - Fans are accusing Justin Bieber of trying to throw shade at Selena Gomez on her wedding day!

Justin Bieber's (r.) post that featured a song about marriage led fans into believing that it was a subtle dig at Selena Gomez (c.) © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & lilbieber

Over the weekend, the Daisies hitmaker dropped multiple images of himself playing basketball at The League court in LA.



Yet the post that stood out was previously set to his Swag song, I Do, which is believed to be about his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

Justin shared the pics on the same day that his ex-girlfriend married Benny Blanco, a fact that his followers persistently pointed out while trolling him under the post.

One person wrote, "The love of your life just got married," while another remarked, "Choice of song is wild" with a laughing face emoji.

Some fans came to the Yummy singer's defense, as one wrote, "this comment section needs to grow up he is married to hailey and has a son with her. Move on."