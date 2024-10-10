Is Justin Bieber's mental health struggling amid Diddy's downfall?

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber is said to be having a difficult time dealing with the fallout of his mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Justin Bieber (r.) could be struggling more than fans know amid Sean "Diddy" Combs' downfall. © IMAGO / Dreamstime

According to Page Six, the 30-year-old Peaches hitmaker is struggling with his mental health as the hip-hop mogul faces criminal allegations of sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking.

Diddy was instrumental in Justin's sensational career and acted as a mentor to the Sorry singer.

But per an insider, Justin "is in a hard place mentally right now."

"He has such a history with Diddy, and the allegations against him have been hard to process," they continued.

But fans shouldn't expect the pop sensation to speak on the matter as another source tattled that Justin is "completely disgusted" the Bad Boys founder's scandal and has been "advised" to "stay as far away as possible."

The Baby artist will also probably avoid the limelight amid his new responsibilities as a first-time dad.