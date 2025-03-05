Justin Bieber slammed for smoking out of bong after denying drug use

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber has caused a stir with a new post showing himself smoking out of a bong – shortly after his team denied the singer does drugs.

The 31-year-old singer faced backlash on Tuesday after posting pictures on Instagram showing himself sitting on a bicycle and smoking a bong.

Just two weeks ago, Justin's team vehemently denied accusations that he has been doing drugs – a claim apparently disproven by the post.

Fans had been speculating about the Baby artist's potential drug use after he was photographed in mid-February with noticeably dark undereye circles.

Speaking to TMZ that month, Justin's team slammed the allegations as "exhausting and pitiful" as they fiercely denied any drug use.

In the wake of the Instagram post, fans have been caught up in a heated debate.

While some defended Justin and emphasized that it's "just weed," others condemned his behavior given the fact that he is a new dad to six-month-old Jack Blues, whom he shares with wife Hailey.