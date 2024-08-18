Did Justin and Hailey Bieber secretly welcome their first baby together?

Los Angeles, California - Rumors are spreading that Justin and Hailey Bieber have secretly welcomed their baby !

Justin (l.) and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together - but fans are surmising that baby Bieber could already be here. © Screenshot/Instagram/@justinbieber

Internet sleuths have dusted off their magnifying glasses, with fans surmising that the Biebers may have welcomed their bundle of joy right under our noses.

The first clue emerged on Friday when Hailey posted what looked like a throwback selfie of herself in a gray hoodie that she captioned "Peach pit season" via her Instagram story

The second clue came on Saturday when the Rhode founder was seen enjoying a sweet treat solo, with only her bodyguard accompanying her.

Hailey was captured in Beverly Hills getting a milkshake while parked in her Range Rover SUV.

The incognito outings come as the socialite has been especially quiet on social media, another seeming sign that baby Bieber could be here!