Justin Bieber sweetly cradles wife Hailey's baby bump in new clip

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber is embracing his new role as a dad in his latest clip featuring his wife Hailey Bieber!

Justin Bieber (r.) proudly flaunted wife Hailey Bieber's (l.) growing baby bump in a new Instagram clip. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@justinbieber

On Monday, the Biebers gave fans another glimpse of the 27-year-old Rhode founder's growing baby bump in a new Instagram clip shared by the Peaches singer.

The video that was set to Gunna's track, time reveals, be careful what you wish for, showed the spouses at an outdoor party with Justin sweetly cradling Hailey's bump from behind.

The Yummy hitmaker sported a plain white T-shirt with a neon beanie while his wife rocked a strapless yellow semi-sheer dress plus white-trimmed shades.

The Biebers were all smiles as Justin lifted the top layer of Hailey's dress to flaunt her belly.

The multi-genre performer and his wifey have been giving the world a candid look at their pregnancy while awaiting the arrival of baby Bieber.