Justin Bieber's Justice world tour is reportedly over!

Justin Bieber's Justice world tour has seemingly come to an abrupt end. © Screenshot/Instagram/Justin Bieber

After several postponements, the singer and his team have seemingly called off the remaining shows of the tour's European leg and more, including the June 2024 shows scheduled for the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Fans on Twitter shared screenshots from ticket sales platforms AXS and Ticketmaster announcing that their upcoming events have been canceled as well.

"We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at The O2 arena have been cancelled," according to a screenshot of an email from the London venue that was shared in a tweet. "We understand you will be disappointed and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," the email continued.

Additionally, the Ticketmaster website listed a majority of shows, including those at the Tauron Arena in Krakow, Poland, and the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as canceled. Several of Bieber's 2024 shows are also listed as canceled.

Representatives for Bieber did not immediately respond to a Los Angeles Times' request for confirmation on Tuesday.