Justin Timberlake sings for front-row fan – but she's too busy on her phone to notice
Montreal, Canada - At his recent performance in Montreal, Justin Timberlake took some time to mingle with the fans in the front row – but one of them was too distracted to notice the pop star was right in front of her!
Fans at the packed Bell Centre were thrilled last week as the 43-year-old singer took to the stage.
But as a viral clip shared to TikTok proves, there were some exceptions!
In the clip, Justin can be seen singing his song Flame off his latest album, Everything I Thought I Was, as he approaches the front row of the crowd.
One young woman, though, wasn't cheering for him or singing along – she was too busy texting!
Completely engrossed in her phone, she didn't realize what was happening around her, even when Justin crouched down to make eye contact with her.
Eventually, another fan nudged the woman to get her attention, after which she came to and realized what was going on – but she was too late!
Distracted fan loses her chance to mingle with Justin Timberlake!
By the time she looks up, Justin begins to walk away!
The concertgoers even tried to reach out and grab the former *NSYNC member, but he was already gone.
Elsewhere during the show, Justin paid tribute to his wife, Jessica Biel, as he told fans that she was in the audience and that they were celebrating 12 years of marriage that night.
