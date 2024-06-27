Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel shows her support at post-arrest NYC concert

New York, New York - After singer Justin Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving, rumors of tension in his marriage to Jessica Biel swirled. But now, she's made a surprise appearance at her husband's concert!

A video shared via Instagram shows Jessica dancing away to the 43-year-old song during his concert at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Just a few days ago, rumors of the couple's break-up surfaced after the actor was spotted in New York without her wedding ring.

As reported by PEOPLE, the 42-year-old is said to have been unhappy about Justin's arrest for driving under the influence while in the Hamptons last week.

Jessica, who is currently filming a new movie, is said to have seen the incident as a negative distraction from her work.

"She doesn't like any attention on the family, especially not negative," an insider said.

Nevertheless, Jessica is standing by the Cry Me a River singer. He's a good father and husband, and according to an insider, she would stay by his side forever.