Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake feud reignited as fans troll music charts
Los Angeles, California - Fans have added further fuel to the feud between Britney Spears and her ex, Justin Timberlake, by sabotaging his single debut on the music charts.
Stans of the 42-year-old Toxic singer have gone to battle with JT after he dropped his latest single, Selfish, on Thursday.
As the comeback track climbed the charts, so did one of Britney's old songs — you guessed it, 2011's Selfish.
Sure enough, the pop star's loyal fanbase was able to get the song to #1 on the iTunes chart on Friday, thus withholding the crown from Justin's track, as reported by PEOPLE.
Britney did not encourage the move, nor has she commented on it, but it's no secret that the former flames have reignited their drama in recent months, likely leading the charge for the move against the 42-year-old former boy bander.
Last October, Britney shocked fans with a number of revelations about her ill-fated romance with Justin in her memoir, The Woman in Me.
Britney Spears recently dropped bombshells about romance with Justin Timberlake
The pop princess revealed that Justin encouraged her to get an abortion while they were together in the early 2000s, accused him of cheating on her with another celebrity, and claimed that he dumped her over text message.
So, it's safe to say Brit's army is none too pleased with him at the moment.
Last month, Britney slammed Justin again after he told his audience, "No disrespect," before singing his hit Cry Me A River. The track has long been assumed to be inspired by her, with the music video even using a lookalike to hammer home the theories.
In her book, the Womanizer artist shared her disdain for the media's portrayal of her as a "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy" in the aftermath of the video.
