Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake feud reignited as fans troll music charts

Los Angeles, California - Fans have added further fuel to the feud between Britney Spears and her ex, Justin Timberlake, by sabotaging his single debut on the music charts.

Britney Spears fans have led the charge to sabotage Justin Timberlake's new single on the music charts. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & IMAGO / YAY Images

Stans of the 42-year-old Toxic singer have gone to battle with JT after he dropped his latest single, Selfish, on Thursday.

As the comeback track climbed the charts, so did one of Britney's old songs — you guessed it, 2011's Selfish.

Sure enough, the pop star's loyal fanbase was able to get the song to #1 on the iTunes chart on Friday, thus withholding the crown from Justin's track, as reported by PEOPLE.

Britney did not encourage the move, nor has she commented on it, but it's no secret that the former flames have reignited their drama in recent months, likely leading the charge for the move against the 42-year-old former boy bander.

Last October, Britney shocked fans with a number of revelations about her ill-fated romance with Justin in her memoir, The Woman in Me.