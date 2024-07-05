Justin Timberlake's viral mugshot is being sold as a work of art

Sag Harbor, New York - After his arrest in June, Justin Timberlake's mugshot quickly went viral. Now, the star 's portrait is being sold as a work of art!

Following his arrest in June, Justin Timberlake's mug shot is now being exhibited as a work of art in a gallery. © HANDOUT / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

Artist Godfrey Lohman has transformed the mugshot into a series of works inspired by the style of Andy Warhol, naming the limited-edition pieces Tuesday Night Out Featuring Justin Timberlake.

According to Page Six, the works will be exhibited at the Romany Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor, the place where the 43-year-old was arrested for driving while intoxicated

Gallery owner Romany Kramoris is thrilled with the art pieces herself: "My reaction was, 'Oh my God!' That's great! It's just great!"

Passers-by are also said to gather in a seemingly endless queue outside the gallery to see the works.

Kramoris told Page Six that "two or three" of the artworks have already been sold for $520 each. The individual mugshots will remain on display in the gallery until the end of the summer.

Even though visitors crowd outside the gallery to catch a glimpse of the works, some locals are said to be less than enthusiastic about the Timberlake-inspired art.