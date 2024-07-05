Justin Timberlake's viral mugshot is being sold as a work of art
Sag Harbor, New York - After his arrest in June, Justin Timberlake's mugshot quickly went viral. Now, the star's portrait is being sold as a work of art!
Artist Godfrey Lohman has transformed the mugshot into a series of works inspired by the style of Andy Warhol, naming the limited-edition pieces Tuesday Night Out Featuring Justin Timberlake.
According to Page Six, the works will be exhibited at the Romany Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor, the place where the 43-year-old was arrested for driving while intoxicated
Gallery owner Romany Kramoris is thrilled with the art pieces herself: "My reaction was, 'Oh my God!' That's great! It's just great!"
Passers-by are also said to gather in a seemingly endless queue outside the gallery to see the works.
Kramoris told Page Six that "two or three" of the artworks have already been sold for $520 each. The individual mugshots will remain on display in the gallery until the end of the summer.
Even though visitors crowd outside the gallery to catch a glimpse of the works, some locals are said to be less than enthusiastic about the Timberlake-inspired art.
Justin Timberlake art angers some Sag Harbor locals
However, as Kramoris explained further in the interview, the young fans, in particular, are said to be happy about the exhibition, and she herself is glad that she is the one who is allowed to exhibit the works in her gallery.
"I certainly appreciate it in my store. The fact that I have the picture is happy. The incident wasn't so much," he said.
At a recent tour stop, Timberlake poked fun at the arrest by asking, "Anyone here tonight that's driving?" before quickly cutting himself off.
Cover photo: HANDOUT / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP