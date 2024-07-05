Justin Timberlake's viral mugshot is being sold as a work of art

After his DWI charge, Justin Timberlake's mugshot quickly went viral. Now, the portrait is being sold as a work of art in the town where he was arrested.

By Emelie Herrmann

Sag Harbor, New York - After his arrest in June, Justin Timberlake's mugshot quickly went viral. Now, the star's portrait is being sold as a work of art!

Following his arrest in June, Justin Timberlake's mug shot is now being exhibited as a work of art in a gallery.
Following his arrest in June, Justin Timberlake's mug shot is now being exhibited as a work of art in a gallery.  © HANDOUT / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

Artist Godfrey Lohman has transformed the mugshot into a series of works inspired by the style of Andy Warhol, naming the limited-edition pieces Tuesday Night Out Featuring Justin Timberlake.

According to Page Six, the works will be exhibited at the Romany Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor, the place where the 43-year-old was arrested for driving while intoxicated

Gallery owner Romany Kramoris is thrilled with the art pieces herself: "My reaction was, 'Oh my God!' That's great! It's just great!"

Travis Barker spills how Kourtney Kardashian went from "workout buddy" to wife
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker spills how Kourtney Kardashian went from "workout buddy" to wife

Passers-by are also said to gather in a seemingly endless queue outside the gallery to see the works.

Kramoris told Page Six that "two or three" of the artworks have already been sold for $520 each. The individual mugshots will remain on display in the gallery until the end of the summer.

Even though visitors crowd outside the gallery to catch a glimpse of the works, some locals are said to be less than enthusiastic about the Timberlake-inspired art.

Justin Timberlake art angers some Sag Harbor locals

However, as Kramoris explained further in the interview, the young fans, in particular, are said to be happy about the exhibition, and she herself is glad that she is the one who is allowed to exhibit the works in her gallery.

"I certainly appreciate it in my store. The fact that I have the picture is happy. The incident wasn't so much," he said.

At a recent tour stop, Timberlake poked fun at the arrest by asking, "Anyone here tonight that's driving?" before quickly cutting himself off.

Cover photo: HANDOUT / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

More on Celebrities: