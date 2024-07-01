Justin Timberlake cracks joke about DWI arrest: "I'm just kidding!"

Boston, Massachusetts - Pop sensation Justin Timberlake made thousands of fans at his recent concert laugh with a joke alluding to his recent DWI arrest !

Justin Timberlake cracked a driving joke at his latest concert following his recent DWI arrest. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@pey10_

The 43-year-old singer isn't ready to let go of his viral mugshot's fame yet...

At his recent concert in Boston for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, the singer made a joke seemingly referencing his latest incident on the road.

"Anyone here tonight that's driving," Justin asked fans before cutting himself off.



In mid-June, the Can't Stop Feeling hitmaker was arrested for DWI after running a stop sign and failing sobriety tests.

The crowd instantly went wild and was sent into a frenzy of cracking their own jokes and dying of laughter. And one fan captured the whole thing on TikTok!

"guess it didn't ruin the tour after all," one fan joked.

Another fan sincerely commented, "Love that he's back to himself."

After fans calmed down a bit, he asked who was attending his concert for the first time and who's been a fan of his music for a while.