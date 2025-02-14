Kanye West and Bianca Censori's rep sets record straight on divorce rumors
Los Angeles, California - As rumors swirl that Kanye West and Bianca Censori's two-year marriage is over, the couple's longtime rep has weighed in.
On Thursday afternoon, Milo Yiannopoulos, who represents the pair, slammed the divorce chatter in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
"Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine's Day together," he said.
"Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press."
"Is this the fifth, or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I've lost track," the spokesman added.
Both TMZ and the Daily Mail claimed earlier Thursday that Ye and his 30-year-old wife were lawyering up as they headed towards divorce.
The reports came amid escalating controversies surrounding the spouses, which kicked off with a dramatic return to the spotlight at the 2025 Grammy Awards earlier this month.
Bianca Censori reportedly stays by Ye's stand amid outrage
At the music awards ceremony, Bianca shocked the world with a sheer minidress – and nothing else – that left her all but nude on the red carpet.
The model's NSFW outfits have repeatedly sparked concern that Kanye is "controlling" her and exploiting her for attention – theories only amplified by the Grammys incident.
The 47-year-old rapper then waded into the uproar over her look with a post on X claiming he has "dominion" over Bianca.
But things took an alarming turn as Ye's X rant continued, with subsequent posts including extreme antisemitic, homophobic, and misogynistic statements.
The hate-fueled tirade was then followed by Kanye's attempt to sell swastika t-shirts promoted through a Super Bowl ad.
The former husband of Kim Kardashian has since been dropped by his talent agency.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire