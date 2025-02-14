Kanye West and Bianca Censori's rep sets record straight on divorce rumors

Los Angeles, California - As rumors swirl that Kanye West and Bianca Censori's two-year marriage is over, the couple's longtime rep has weighed in.

Kanye West (r.) and Bianca Censori's rep has weighed in on the rumors that the spouses are headed for divorce after two years of marriage. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Thursday afternoon, Milo Yiannopoulos, who represents the pair, slammed the divorce chatter in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine's Day together," he said.

"Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press."

"Is this the fifth, or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I've lost track," the spokesman added.

Both TMZ and the Daily Mail claimed earlier Thursday that Ye and his 30-year-old wife were lawyering up as they headed towards divorce.

The reports came amid escalating controversies surrounding the spouses, which kicked off with a dramatic return to the spotlight at the 2025 Grammy Awards earlier this month.