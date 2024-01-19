Have Kanye West and Kid Cudi squashed their beef?
Los Angeles, California - Kid Cudi revealed that he has buried the hatchet with fellow rapper Kanye West after the two spent the past few years entrenched in a heavy beef.
Cudi recently sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, where he revealed that they had reconciled their differences after Ye gave him a "sincere" apology and explained how he sees West as a brother.
"Really, it's beyond friendship. It's about when it's brotherly, sisterly s**t, family s**t," Cudi explained in the interview, which dropped on Thursday.
"It's just a little bit more complicated, and siblings hurt you the most. So you go through things, but family is always there.
"You don't give up on family," he added.
Back in 2008, the two built a bond after Ye signed Cudi to his G.O.O.D. Music imprint.
Though they collaborated on a number of albums and songs over the years, their relationship went sour in 2022 after West called out Cudi for continuing to be friends with Pete Davidson after the comedian began dating Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
While Cudi said he "wanted to give up" on his brother, it was difficult as West was someone who "came into my life and championed me and did things for me that nobody else did for me early on in my career."
Kid Cudi says Kanye West is "growing" from his recent mistakes
West has been embroiled in controversy for nearly two years now after he publicly made a string of antisemitic comments that nearly tanked his career. While the rapper has been attempting to issue an apology, he has yet to reconcile with the public and the Jewish community, but Cudi says West is ready to move forward.
"He's learning, and he's growing," Cudi shared. "He knows he made some mistakes, and I think that that's the beauty of it, is this is a beautiful thing. It's like he knows he's been on one hell of a ride, and he knows he's said some things that he might not be able to come back from in a lot of realms, in a lot of spaces from certain people.
"But we grow, and I think I pray for him, and that's my brother," he added.
Kid Cudi's latest album, Insano, is currently available on all streaming platforms and in stores everywhere.
Cover photo: Collage: JASON KEMPIN & CATHERINE POWELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP