Have Kanye West and Kid Cudi squashed their beef?

Los Angeles, California - Kid Cudi revealed that he has buried the hatchet with fellow rapper Kanye West after the two spent the past few years entrenched in a heavy beef.

In a recent interview, rapper Kid Cudi (r) shared that he and Kanye West have settled a messy feud the two have had for nearly two years. © Collage: JASON KEMPIN & CATHERINE POWELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Cudi recently sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, where he revealed that they had reconciled their differences after Ye gave him a "sincere" apology and explained how he sees West as a brother.

"Really, it's beyond friendship. It's about when it's brotherly, sisterly s**t, family s**t," Cudi explained in the interview, which dropped on Thursday.

"It's just a little bit more complicated, and siblings hurt you the most. So you go through things, but family is always there.

"You don't give up on family," he added.

Back in 2008, the two built a bond after Ye signed Cudi to his G.O.O.D. Music imprint.

Though they collaborated on a number of albums and songs over the years, their relationship went sour in 2022 after West called out Cudi for continuing to be friends with Pete Davidson after the comedian began dating Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

While Cudi said he "wanted to give up" on his brother, it was difficult as West was someone who "came into my life and championed me and did things for me that nobody else did for me early on in my career."