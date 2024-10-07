Is Kanye West's marriage to Bianca Censori over?

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori are reportedly on the brink of divorce after nearly two years of marriage.

Rapper Kanye West (r.) and wife Bianca Censori are reportedly on the brink of divorce after nearly two years of marriage. © IMAGO / Bestimage

TMZ reported Monday that the lovebirds are "possibly headed for divorce," citing several sources close to the Ye and the 29-year-old model.

The pair have allegedly already told their inner circle that they're done, claiming that they actually called it quits "a few weeks ago."

Bianca was last seen out with the 47-year-old musician on September 20, and she is said to have returned to her native Australia to be with her family in the wake of the split.

Kanye has been seen frequenting Japan as of late – both with Bianca and solo – and TMZ claims that the Heartless artist is ready to move there full-time as a single man.

This would be the second divorce for Kanye, who was previously married to Kim Kardashian.

Ye finalized his divorce from the reality star in 2022 after eight years of marriage, and the exes share four kids together.