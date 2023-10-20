Julia Fox says Kanye West romance was "overwhelming" and compares him to a child
Los Angeles, California - Julia Fox compared dating Kanye West to having a "second child" and called the relationship "unsustainable."
During her chat with Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talk show on Wednesday, the Uncut Gems star spoke more about her whirlwind romance with the 46-year-old rapper.
Per Fox, the pair's six-month relationship, which she discusses in her book Down the Drain, was "overwhelming," and she compared Ye's needy tendencies to that of her two-year-old son Valentino.
"Ultimately, I think he needed a full-time person, and I just couldn’t be full-time," she explained.
"I had my son, and then Kanye would wanna talk on the phone a lot."
Fox further dished that she bought a pair of headphones so she could multitask while taking the Donda artist's frequent calls.
"I think I just realized very quickly it just wasn't gonna be sustainable because ultimately, I cannot put anybody else first," she continued, adding, "My son has to be first. It just became too much, like, I didn’t sign up to have two babies, you know?"
Previously, the author also shockingly revealed that she and Ye did not have a sexual relationship.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS