Julia Fox says Kanye West romance was "overwhelming" and compares him to a child

Los Angeles, California - Julia Fox compared dating Kanye West to having a "second child" and called the relationship "unsustainable."

Julia Fox (l.) said dating Kanye West was like dating a child in her book, Down the Drain. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

During her chat with Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talk show on Wednesday, the Uncut Gems star spoke more about her whirlwind romance with the 46-year-old rapper.

Per Fox, the pair's six-month relationship, which she discusses in her book Down the Drain, was "overwhelming," and she compared Ye's needy tendencies to that of her two-year-old son Valentino.



"Ultimately, I think he needed a full-time person, and I just couldn’t be full-time," she explained.

"I had my son, and then Kanye would wanna talk on the phone a lot."

Fox further dished that she bought a pair of headphones so she could multitask while taking the Donda artist's frequent calls.

"I think I just realized very quickly it just wasn't gonna be sustainable because ultimately, I cannot put anybody else first," she continued, adding, "My son has to be first. It just became too much, like, I didn’t sign up to have two babies, you know?"