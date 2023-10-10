Julia Fox spills shocking details of Kanye West romance in new memoir

Los Angeles, California - Model Julia Fox has aired out some dirty laundry in her new memoir about her short-lived relationship with controversial rapper Kanye West , and it's wilder than anyone could imagine.

Fox's book Down the Drain is finally here, and while she previously said it wouldn't detail anything about their sexual relationship "Because there, like, wasn't any," what she did include is arguably even juicier.

According to Page Six, Fox detailed the bizarre two months she spent with the 46-year-old musician - whom she strictly refers to as "the artist."

She recalls how Ye asked a friend for her number after seeing her at an event. The two connected via text, which was "followed by dozens of phone calls," which she claimed consisted "mostly" of the Heartless rapper ranting.

"When he does listen to me, he loves my ideas and thinks I'm really smart," she wrote.

Ye eventually flew Fox on a private jet to Miami, where they had their first date and were seen publicly for the first time together at a New Year's Eve party. As the two tried to talk over the loud music at the party, West eventually dragged her out to the parking lot, where things took a bizarre turn.

"The artist starts peeing on the wall, and I quickly jump in front of him," Fox said, noting that she yelled, "You better not take any pictures!" at curious bystanders.

"Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately," she added.

Despite the obvious red flags, Fox persisted with the relationship as she believed it was "the beginning of something truly special," but things only got stranger.