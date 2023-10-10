Julia Fox spills shocking details of Kanye West romance in new memoir
Los Angeles, California - Model Julia Fox has aired out some dirty laundry in her new memoir about her short-lived relationship with controversial rapper Kanye West, and it's wilder than anyone could imagine.
Fox's book Down the Drain is finally here, and while she previously said it wouldn't detail anything about their sexual relationship "Because there, like, wasn't any," what she did include is arguably even juicier.
According to Page Six, Fox detailed the bizarre two months she spent with the 46-year-old musician - whom she strictly refers to as "the artist."
She recalls how Ye asked a friend for her number after seeing her at an event. The two connected via text, which was "followed by dozens of phone calls," which she claimed consisted "mostly" of the Heartless rapper ranting.
"When he does listen to me, he loves my ideas and thinks I'm really smart," she wrote.
Ye eventually flew Fox on a private jet to Miami, where they had their first date and were seen publicly for the first time together at a New Year's Eve party. As the two tried to talk over the loud music at the party, West eventually dragged her out to the parking lot, where things took a bizarre turn.
"The artist starts peeing on the wall, and I quickly jump in front of him," Fox said, noting that she yelled, "You better not take any pictures!" at curious bystanders.
"Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately," she added.
Despite the obvious red flags, Fox persisted with the relationship as she believed it was "the beginning of something truly special," but things only got stranger.
Julia Fox and Kanye's relationship goes off the deep end
It was their second date, the day after the public urination incident, when West popped the question - "How do you feel about taking our relationship public?"
Fox agreed, and immediately, he took control of the relationship, forcing her to model clothes for friends and photographers, approving her wardrobe, and intentionally leaking photos of their relationship to the press.
"I feel like he's using me in some weird, twisted game," Fox said in her memoir. "It makes me feel dirty."
She also alleges that he regularly berated her about things he didn't like and once offered to "get you a boob job if you want" after she didn't fit well in an outfit he wanted her to wear.
When Fox finally got to her breaking point and reached out to Ye about breaking up, the rapper didn't handle it well, as he claimed he talked to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian about her and told Fox, "If you loved me, you would support me."
After the break-up became official, West harassed her, constantly texting and calling, trying to force her to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Fortunately, she refused and is now able to spill all the tea.
You can read all about their wild relationship and more in Down the Drain, which is now available in bookstores everywhere.
Cover photo: Collage: Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP