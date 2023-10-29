Kanye reportedly told a Jewish Adidas exec to kiss a Hitler portrait

Portland, Oregon - A year after Adidas ended its lucrative relationship with Kanye West in the wake of the rapper's antisemitic self-implosion, new details have emerged about just how much the sportswear giant was willing to tolerate from its star man.

Kanye West reportedly told a Jewish Adidas executive to hang a portrait of Adolf Hitler in his home in order to practice "unconditional love." © Jonathan Leibson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A New York Times investigation unearthed some shocking episodes in the decade-long collaboration between Ye and Adidas, which produced the Yeezy line.

The most striking claim relates a particular piece of advice that the rapper had for one of the company's top executives at the time.

Kanye reportedly told Jon Wexler, who was then global head of entertainment and influencer marketing at Adidas, that he should practice "unconditional love" by hanging a portrait of Adolf Hitler in his home in order to kiss it every day.

Wexler is Jewish.

Other disturbing allegations include Ye drawing swastikas in over product designs he disliked, while at a presentation being given in Germany, where the symbol is outlawed.

Despite complaints over his behavior, Adidas chose to look away in favor of maintaining the hugely profitable joint project, per the Times.

In the end, it took last year's very public meltdown – during which Kanye repeatedly made antisemitic comments, expressed his love for Nazis, and praised Hitler – to end the collab.